It’s full-time at the Conahy Shamrock GAA Grounds for the All-Ireland Senior A Camogie Semi-Final between Ursuline Thurles and Loreto Kilkenny.

It wasn’t to be for Thurles, as a last-minute point secured the win for Loreto Kilkenny.

That finished with a final scoreline of 3-13 to 3-12.

Meanwhile, over in Gorey, things didn’t go St. Mary’s Nenagh’s way as Gorey Community School took the win on a final scoreline of 2-13 to 1-02 in the All-Ireland Senior B Schools semi-final.