Results from county championship games across Tipp

It was a very busy day of Gaelic Games in the county yesterday.

There were eight championship hurling games taking place across the four divisions.

The action got underway in the West, with Cashel King Cormacs taking on Sean Treacys in the West senior semi-final in Clonoulty.

The final score was Cashel King Cormac’s 2-17 and Sean Treacy’s 1-17.

The other game in the West saw Cappawhite finish on top against Golden in Annacarty.

That one finished Cappawhite 1-16, Golden 0-16.

In the mid-division, Loughmore/Castleiney and Drom-Inch locked horns in Templetuohy in the senior quarter-final.

Full-time scores saw Loughmore take the win, 2-30 to 1-22.

The other quarter-final saw reigning champions JK Brackens fail to defend their first ever title when Thurles Sarsfields beat them 1-23 to 1-12 in The Ragg.

Elsewhere, Gortnahoe/Glengoole earned their place in the Mid Premier Intermediate Final after beating Moyne/Templetuohy in Littleton yesterday evening.

Gortnahoe/Glengoole won on a scoreline of 1-20 to 0-18.

In the South, it was a St. Mary’s vs. Carrick Swan clash in the senior semi-final.

The final score in Monroe was Carrick Swan 1-16, St. Mary’s 15 points, with Carrick Swan now facing Killenaule next.

The day’s action rounded up with an exciting double header of North senior quarterfinals in Dolla.

Up first was a clash between Borrisileigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

It wasn’t to be for Kilruane as Borris-Ileigh narrowly beat them on a scoreline of 26 points to 23.

Ans lastl, reigning North champions Nenagh went head-to-head with Toomevara and won in Dolla last night.

The final score was Nenagh 24 points, Toomevara 0-21.

The final score in Monroe was Carrick Swan 1-16 , St. Mary’s 15 points, with Carrick Swan now facing Killenaule next.

The days action rounded up with an exciting double header of North senior quarter-finals in Dolla.

Up first was a clash between Borrisileigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

It wasn’t to be for Kilruane as Borris-Ileigh narrowly beat them on a scoreline of 26 points to 23.

Ans lastl, reigning North champions Nenagh went head-to-head with Toomevara and won in Dolla last night.

The final score was Nenagh 24 points, Toomevara 0-21.