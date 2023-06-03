Michael Hogan Festival of Football takes place today for juvenile players across the Premier

The Michael Hogan Festival of Football takes place today for juvenile players across the county.

It is a festival organised by the Tipperary Football Board.

The Michael Hogan Festival of Football is for under-U11 footballers and is taking place today right across Tipperary with action in Nenagh, Toomevara, Killenaule, Galtee Rovers, Loughmore, Gortnahoe, Seán Treacy’s, and Thurles Gaels GAA Club.

Over 1,000 footballers in Tipperary will get the chance to showcase their skills and commemorate Michael Hogan.

The action will take place until the evening.