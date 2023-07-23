Kelly reflects on All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final loss : “It’s been a decent year, but we want more”

The Tipperary Senior Camogie manager is reflecting on yesterday’s loss to Waterford.

The two sides met in Nowlan Park for the All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final to try to book their spot in the final in Croke Park.

It wasn’t to be for the Premier, who lost by a single point to the Déise on a score of 1-12 to -1-11.

Waterford booked their place in the final for the first time in 78 years and will meet Cork in Croke Park on August 6th.

Denis Kelly says it’s disappointing, but there are some positives to take away from this year.

“Devastated at the minute because we had our sights set on Croke Park and it’s not happening for us. At least we have the Munster Cup; we’ve won that, so at least we have something to show for our year. We’ve made good progress, we feel, but obviously, based on today’s performance, there’s more that we can do. So, we’ll go back and look at the club championship now again to see can we pick up any more gems out there and add to our panel to drive it on for next year. We dust ourselves down; it’s been a decent year, but we want more.”

However, there was some victory for the Premier when the Junior Camogie team met Roscommon in Ashbourne yesterday in their All-Ireland Junior Camogie Semifinal clash.

David Sullivan’s side beat Roscommon by a full-time score of 2-12 to 0-8.

The junior team progresses to the final, where they’ll lock horns with Clare in the All-Ireland Junior Final taking place on August 6th in Croke Park, with kick-off set for 12.50pm.