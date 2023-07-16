Four divisional club hurling finals and semi-finals taking place this afternoon

Four divisional club hurling finals and semi-finals are taking place this afternoon.

In the West, Arravale Rovers play Cappawhite in the Intermediate final at 1pm in Annacarty.

In the North division, Burgess and Newport meet in Dolla at 2pm in the Premier Intermediate semi-final.

That’s followed at 4pm at the same venue by the senior semi-final meeting of Borrisileigh and Kiladangan at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the Mid final lineup will be complete today as Loughmore/Castleiney and Upperchurch/Drombane contest their semi-final in The Ragg at 2.30pm.