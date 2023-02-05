First ever all-Tipp Harty Cup Final takes place this afternoon

A Tipperary school will lift the Dr.Harty Cup this afternoon.

Thurles CBS and Cashel Community School meet in the first ever all-Tipperary Harty Cup final at 1pm in Semple Stadium.

For Thurles, they are going in search of their ninth ever crown and first since 2015.

Their manager Éamonn Buckley says they’d love to add to their trophy collection today:

“It’s just brilliant for the school and while we have that massive tradition, we like to think we’ve been successful enough but at the same time, we only have two Harty cups since 1956.

“That’s a long time there to have only two Harty cups so we’d definitely like to hopefully try get another one on the board.”

Meanwhile, Cashel Community School are contesting their first ever Harty Cup final.

Their manager Brendan Ryan knows they will need to be at their best today:

“It’s fantastic but we are under no illusions we have a huge challenge ahead.

“Many people would’ve thought Midleton would’ve been the slight favourites for this competition all along and for Thurles to beat them by 16 points, we know the quality of Thurles.

“We have to perform, we have to look at ourselves and we have to perform and if we do, hopefully we will be there or thereabouts but if we don’t perform we will come up well short of what’s needed.”

Supporters attending today’s game are being asked to purchase tickets online or participating Centra & Supervalu stores and supporters are also being reminded that entrance is via the New Stand (O’Riain stand) today.

We’ll have live commentary of today’s final here on Tipp FM with thanks to Templemore College of Further Education.