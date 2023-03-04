Disappointment for Tipp Junior and Senior teams in today’s double header of inter-county camogie

There was disappointment in today’s double header of inter-county camogie.

It wasn’t to be for the Tipperary Junior team in the first game of the day, which saw them take on Kilkenny in Division 2 of the league in the Ragg this afternoon.

Kilkenny were able to maintain the lead for the entirety of the game, and securing a goal before halftime and two more in the second half sealed their win.

The fulltime score was Kilkenny 3-10 Tipperary 1-6.

In the later game of the day, the Tipperary senior team faced off against Cork in Division 1in The Ragg.

Cork just about went away with the win narrowly beating Denis Kelly’s side on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-12.