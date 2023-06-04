David Power reflects on yesterdays Tailteann Cup action success for Tipp Senior Footballers

David Power has reflected on the Tipp Senior Footballers Tailteann Cup win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday.

The Premier were up against Waterford in round 3 of the Tailteann Cup.

They narrowly beat the Deise 17 points to 1-13.

Speaking after the game, David Power said he felt Tipp were the better team on the day.

“I thought we played a bit better than we did in the Munster Championship; I thought we were more controlled. The disappointing thing is that we conceded 1-2 just before halftime. That left them back in the game, and then they started okay; they got two or three points just after halftime. But the lads fought back, and look, I thought we were the better team. I think the one-point margin – I thought we were a bit better than one point, but, look, maybe it sums up our year as well in many ways. But we got the win.”

He also commended some of his players “outstanding” performances yesterday and said it was important for them to get the win.

“I thought some of the young fellas were outstanding; I thought Seamus Morris was really positive; Darragh Brennan kicked two or three points; Jack Kennedy was just immense; he was really, really good. Conall Kennedy, that’s what we were missing in the league. That fella breaking the loin, incredible. There were a lot of positives. The big thing for us today was to get that win.”