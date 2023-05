It’s a big day of local soccer in Tipperary today.

St. Michael’s will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s FAI Junior Cup defeat when they travel to Celtic Park to play Clonmel Celtic in the Tipperary Cup semi-final at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, it’s first vs second in a massive game at the top of the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division.

League leaders Clonmel Town travel to Thurles to play Peake Villa with kick-off also set for 12 noon.