Another busy day of divisional club hurling in Tipp today

In last night’s clash of the North Intermediate Hurling Semi Final it was a meeting between Moneygall and Shannon Rovers in Borrisokane.

Results from that one saw Moneygall beat Shannon Rovers 3-22 to 2-21.

Meanwhile, it’s another busy day of divisional club hurling in Tipperary today.

In the West, Cashel King Cormacs take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in the senior final at 7.15pm in Golden.

Cashel are looking for their first title since 1995 whilst Clonoulty are a win away from eight titles in a row.

Meanwhile, the South intermediate final sees Carrick Davins play Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Cahir at 7pm.

In the North of the county, the first of this year’s senior semi-finals sees defending champions Nenagh Éire Óg play Templederry in Cloughjordan at 5pm.

That’s followed at the same venue by the intermediate semi-final meeting of Kiladangan and Borrisokane at 7pm.

At the same time in Nenagh, Lorrha and Portroe meet in the premier intermeidate semi-final.

There’s also one game taking place in the Mid division today, that’s the senior semi-final meeting of Thurles Sarsfields and Holycross/Ballycahill in Templetuohy at 6.30pm.