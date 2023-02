St Michaels have secured a place in the final 8 of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Tipp side welcomed Waterfords’ Hibernians to Cooke Park this afternoon and beat the vistiors 3-1.

Goals from David Slattery and Ed O’Dwyer, as well as a penalty from Jimmy Carr all helped send St. Michael’s into the quarter finals of the FAI Junior Cup.





The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on March 5th.