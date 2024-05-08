Gardaí clarify rules for learner drivers in tractors

It is legal for young teenagers to be driving massive tractors on our roads unaccompanied even if they are only learner drivers.

That’s according to Tipperary Superintendent Eddie Golden who says it’s okay as long as they have a licence to drive work vehicles.

There’s been calls from Tipp FM listeners who are concerned that 16 year olds are dangerous on roads at this time of year driving massive machinery.

Superintendent Golden says they are allow be on their own because most tractors only have one seat.