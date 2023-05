There were two big fixtures at the top of the TSDL Premier Division this afternoon.

Clonmel Town welcomed Tipp Town’s St. Michael’s to the Complex in the earlier game.

Two goals from Clonmel’s Rhys O’Regan and Jamie Ahearne were responded to by the Saints with a goal from Ashely Kelleher, but it wasn’t enough to see the visitors go home with a win.





After that, Peake Villa welcomed Bansha to Thurles for the later game of the day.

That one saw Bansha thrashed by the hosts 7-nil.