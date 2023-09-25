Una O’Hagan joins us in studio on her latest book ‘The Monsignor’

Victorian Britain’s celebrity preacher, the Irish-born Monsignor Thomas John Capel, hid a dark secret. Behind his handsome looks, rich aristocratic friends, and close ties to two Popes, he was a sexual predator and exploiter of vulnerable women.

His lustful encounters, heavy drinking and wild spending ended in humiliation, disgrace and suspension by Rome.

A book has been written about Monsignor Thomas John Capel, called The Monsignor, has been written by Former RTÉ newsreader Una O’Hagan and her late husband Colm Keane.

