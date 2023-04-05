Tipperary’s Hidden History – Episode 58 – Easter According to the Children of 1930s Ireland

For this month’s Tipperary’s Hidden History Conor brings us a special Easter edition where he delves into the rich history of Easter traditions in Ireland using the words of the children of the Schools Collection of the late-1930s.

Easter has been celebrated in Ireland for centuries and is an important time of year for both religious and cultural reasons. Easter has taken on many different meanings and traditions throughout Irish history.

Today, Conor explores some of these customs and rituals, including the role of the non-chocolate egg, the traditional foods of the season, and the end of the Lenten fast. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this journey through the fascinating history of Easter in Tipperary.