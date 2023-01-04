Tipperary’s Hidden Histories – Dr Conor Reidy

The incident recounted in this month’s episode of Tipperary’s Hidden History was uncovered 175 years ago this week, at the height of the Great Famine in Ireland.

Nothing defined rural Ireland during the 1800s more than a stubborn and seemingly intractable agrarian crisis. Impoverished rural farmers and their families were placed under systemic and unrelenting pressure from greedy absentee landlords who used a system of middlemen to carry out their unsavoury exploitations.

This month…’Bad Landlords and Worse Neighbours: Agrarian Problems in Famine-Era Tipperary’.

