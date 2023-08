While the number of Barn owls in Ireland is on the decline, Tipperary has actually bucked the trend and has seen an increase in numbers with Tipperary now home to almost 25% of Ireland’s entire Barn Owl population.

This achievement can be traced back to a Primary school project in Ballycahill in the early 90’s.

Our reporter Alison Hyland went to speak to Tom Gallagher from the Tipp Barn Owl Project to find out more….