Community Gardaí holding Property Marking events in Tipp

Gardaí in Tipperary will be holding a number of Property Marking events in the county over the coming days.

Property theft is one of the biggest security challenges facing people with homeowners, farmers and businesses suffering at the hands of thieves or burglars.

The next roll out of the property marking will be in Tipp Town, Rahelty, Ballinunty Village, Moyne, Dundrum, Lattin and Borrisoleigh.

Superintendent Eddie Golden says the property marking will make identifying stolen goods much easier for Gardaí.

“As well as having it photographed and obviously having the serial numbers taken from these valuable items we’re now giving an opportunity to put their Eircode or mark them in a certain way to make them unique so in the eventuality they are lost or stolen that we will be able to reunite them with their items.”

May 24th – Knockanrawley Community Resource Centre, Tipperary Town 12pm – 4pm

May 26th – Rahelty Primary School – 3pm – 7pm

May 27th – Ballynunty Village (across from graveyard) 3pm – 7pm

May 28th – Moyne GAA Club – 3pm – 7pm

May 29th – Dundrum (Kickhams GAA Field) 3pm – 7pm

May 30th – Lattin GAA Field – 4pm – 7.30pm

May 31st – Borrisoleigh GAA Field – 3pm – 7pm