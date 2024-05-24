Cahir hosts stage finish as the “Men of the Rás” arrive in the Premier this afternoon

British rider Dom Jackson wears the leader’s yellow jersey for today’s third stage of the Rás Tailteann.

He is on the same time as Liam O’Brien of the Irish national team and yesterday’s stage winner in Sneem Conn McDunphy of the US based Skyline-Cadence squad.

Today the remaining riders will make the 155-kilometre trek from Kenmare to Cahir.

Race Director Ger Campbell says yesterday’s stage was a hectic one and is hoping for a good turnout in Cahir this afternoon with the race due in shortly after 2pm with the finish line at St Paul’s Church.

Carrick on Suir rider Patrick O’Loughlin starts day three in 25th overall and is 5th in the U23 classification and 3rd in the County rider standings

Tipp Town’s Simon Ryan who is riding with the Meath – Moynalty team is 74th overall.