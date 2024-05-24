Tipperary go in search of a Munster Under 20 hurling title this evening

Brendan Cummins’ side take on Cork in the Gaelic Grounds in the provincial decider at 8pm.

There are two changes to the starting fifteen – Paddy McCormack is out with broken thumb and is replaced by Ciaran Foley.

Mason Cawley comes in at wing back while Joe Egan returns from injury to earn a place on the bench.

The Premier are looking for their first title since 2019 and a record equalling 22nd title ever.

Their opponents are the reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions with Tipp getting the better of the Cork when they met in the round robin stage.

Tipp manager Brendan Cummins says that his team’s sole focus tonight is getting a good performance.

“Our main focus to be honest is trying to get a performance.

“We’re playing the reigning All-Ireland champions, we know the size of the task we have and because we beat them in the round robin stages it gives Cork that extra motivation.

“They probably were a below par performance from Ben O’Connor’s team on that night so they will be looking to put that right.

“The sole focus of myself and the management team and certainly the players is to make sure that we get a performance out of ourselves on Friday night and hopefully that will be enough to get us across the line but we certainly know the huge challenge that’s ahead of us.”

