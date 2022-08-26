Vulnerable sex workers on the streets have been ‘exploited’ by gardaí, new report claims

Garda headquarters has defended how officers interact with sex workers after a hard-hitting report by a Limerick lecturer claimed that some Gardaí have sexually exploited, discriminated, and inflicted trauma on people working in the sex trade. The explosive findings in a report funded by the Department of Justice recommends a series of changes to the Criminal Law Act including “the full decriminalisation of sex work”.

Dr Anca Minescu, author of the report, and lecturer in psychology at University of Limerick joined Fran for more.