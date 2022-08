Tipperary Glove Factories Remembered is a film documentary presented by the Tipp Town Revitalisation Heritage Group.

The film traces the gloving industry from its beginning in the early 1900s to the 1970s.

The film is a tribute to the men and women who worked in this industry. Mary Alice O’Connor is the producer & is a historian based in Tipp Town she spoke to Ali. Community activist Martin Quinn also shared his fond memories of the factories when his parents first met there.