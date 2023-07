We look back at the life and career of an icon following the sad death of Sinead O’Connor

No cash allowed at the gates at this weekend’s County Championship games

CAMHS report to determine the future of the service





The incredible sport of free diving and how a Netflix documentary has shone a light on it

We’ll be talking gut problems with Muriel Cuddy

Farming news with Pat O’Toole

A taste of this week’s Down Your Way

Researchers identify eight habits that could see people live 20 years longer