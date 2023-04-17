Tipp Today Podcast 17/04/23

In-patient fees for public hospitals scrapped from today

Extreme waiting times for urgent mental health services in Tipperary

A facility to accept cash or card could return for GAA games in Cork – could we see it happening in Tipp soon?





Juno Dawson’s ‘This Book is Gay’ on LGBTQ+ Sex Education is removed from Children’s Books Ireland reading guide – we hear from our listeners & Sex Educator Sarah Sproule

Global Politics with Thomas Conway

Tips for planning & budgeting your summer getaways

We analyze your dreams with Psychic Michael Henry so if you would like to have Michael analyse your dreams, you can register with us now and speak to Michael later this morning….