Call for better control of dogs in the Premier County

There are fears that a child could be seriously hurt if Tipperary County Council doesn’t bring in tighter controls on dogs.

Cllr Pat English says dogs roaming free in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel have resulted in a number of people being bitten.

He’s also highlighting ongoing issues with dog fouling.

Cllr English says only minor injuries have happened so far but locals are worried that a more serious incident could happen.

He says the authority has to start handing out fines to the irresponsible dog-owners.