Tipp Today Podcast 10th May ’22

Acts of vandalism carried out at Darkness into Light in Carrick on Suir

Listeners react to Sinn Fein party results in the assembly elections up north





Is it time to banish the phrases “bikini body” & “summer body”?

IFA members are protesting outside OakPark Foods in Cahir.

Citizen’s advice with Darren Ryan Development Manager for Tipp – with north Munster citizens information services

People of Tipperary Encouraged to Participate in 100K in 30 Days Event to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Research – one Clonmel lady tells her story of living with breast cancer

Are passwords out of date? We speak to Niall Kitson of TechCentral.ie