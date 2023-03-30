Tipp Today Full Show300323

On Thursday’s Show, Fran spoke to Cllr Seamie Morris about the special meeting convened by the Council yesterday on housing and commented on the Dail votes. Driving Instructor Trudy Ryan on new guidelines for NCT’s for people taking their test, Helen told us about a worrying letter from the HSE and Brenda gave her thoughts on an alcohol free wedding.

Gardai get their latest recruitment campaign underway with Superintendant Eddie Golden, Trainee Garda Stephen O’Meara and Porbationers Aoife Dean and Sean Darmody.

Pat called in and told us about his experiences with bullying and abuse while serving in the defence forces.

Muriel Cuddy on how the face shows your diet, Singer Cliodhna Hagan ahead of her show in Cashel this weekend, this week’s farming news with Caitriona Morrissey from the Farmers Journal and a taste of what’s to come in this weekends Down Yor Way.