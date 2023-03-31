Tipp Today Full Show 310323

On Friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Johnny Luby to look back on the week that was, Bernie Goldbach on the Trump indictment and Emma on travelling solo!

We also spoke to Jo about pre booking graves, Clare Mulroony on the stress of housework and Michelle Aylward told us about the upcoming business awards. Our friday Panel of Lina, Peter and Declan looked back at the stories of the week including the eviction ban, Government votes, Kellie Harrington and alcohol free weddings!