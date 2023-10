On Friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to:

*Johnny Luby for his look at the week that was

*TD Mattie McGrath on changes to housing refugees

*Jillian Brennan from the Humanist Association on census figures on religion

*Caller Ann on another Tipp fm prize standing the test of time

*Pamela Sweeney on this weekends lip sync battle for South Tipp Hospice

*And our friday Panel unpacked the main talking points of the week.