Tipp Today Full Show 250723

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Alison spoke to Brian Mahon from the Irish Daily mail on their story that the Government is looking at introducing charges for motorists on all roads, Cat told us about a facebook scam that she had some fun with!

Travel writer Eoghan Corry had advice for anyone travelling to Greece, pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan on plans to allow pharmacists to prescribe medications.

Professor Dermot Brabazon who is leading a study which may lead to the standardisation of hurleys, hurley maker Tommy Hayes gave his views. Deputy Mattoe McGrath on the proposed road charges and the latest with the Children’s Hospital. Niall Kitson from Tech Central on the debacle of buying concert tickets online,

Weddind Blogger Sara Kennedy on the rise of the engagement showcase following the engagement of Molly Mae and Tommy Fury. Eddie Reade told us about about this weekend’s fundraiser for Owning House. Psychotherapist Susan O’Donoghue on the challenges facing parents during the summer month and listener Mary was lucky enough to secure Coldplay tickets!