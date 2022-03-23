Tipp Today Full Show 2303

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to Rhea off the back of our discussion yesterday on nightmare neighbours and parking wars! Rhea gave her experience, we spoke to listener Mike who feels we all need to get back to wearing masks, asylum seeker Lucky Khambule spoke to Fran about what he sees as the majr hypocrisy when it comes to the treatment of refugees, while Angela in Kilmanahan spoke to us about her idea to open up her beauty school to train refugees from Ukraine, Cllr Jim Ryan spoke to us about roaming dogs in some estates in Thurles, our GP Pat Harrold spoke to us about a new treatement for obesity Laura Erskine spoke about smacking children after Wales announced they were the latest country to ban it, Rachel Purcell spoke to us ahead of Daffodil Day to talk about her diagnosis, historian John Flannery spoke to us about the civial war while Tim Ryan told us about his Dad’s involvement in the Flying Column. We got the latest on the traffic plan ahead of friday’s royal visit and our gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt joined us to answer all your gardening questions and queries.