Tipp Today Full Show 220324

On friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Johnny Luby on the week that was, Liam on the issue of housing refugees, Mark Quinn from SIPTU on the outsourcingof work at a Tipp nursing home.

TD Jackie Cahill on the future of the coalition, Cllr Shane Lee on resources needed for Roscrea, we visit Meitheal 21 in Thurles for World Down Syndrome Day and our friday Panel of Alison, Joe and Liam unpack the hot topics of the week.