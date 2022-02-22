Tipp Today Full Show 2202

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke about the decision not to ban E Scooters for the Under 16’s, we got the reaction from listeners Ger, Mick and Barbara. We spoke to Cllr Sean Ryan and Anna Williamson from the Cappangarane Horse Rescue on new efforts to tackle animal cruelty and neglect. We spoke to Roscrea dentist Will Rymer on calls by dentists that the medical card system is on the verge of collapse.

In the second hour we spoke to Professor Anthony Staines on the decision to relax mask wearing and other Covid Restriction, Aengus Lverty from An Post gave us the low down on Prize Bonds following last week’s avalanche of calls on the topic and Councillor Seamie Morris spoke to us about Phil Hogan’s rumoured action over Golfgate and the new HIQUA inspection in Limerick.

In the last hour we had our legal advice slot with John Lynch who spoke about employment law following a recent high profile case, our Physio Paddy O’Brien spoke about the rise in neck and back pain and also answered listener questions, Mum of 3 Belina Murphy on her book about wellness and Aisling Rafferty spoke to us ahead of tonights Glor Tire final!