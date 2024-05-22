Tipp determined to put in a performance against Wexford

The Tipperary footballers will dust themselves off and go again for their final Tailteann Cup group game.

That’s according to their manager Paul Kelly who’s been speaking after last weekend’s 3-22 to 1-12 defeat to Sligo.

The result leaves Tipp winless after the first two rounds of the Tailteann Cup with Wexford to come in the final game on the weekend of June 1st.

Tipp were beaten by Wexford in their league meeting in Fethard earlier this year and Paul Kelly says they owe them a performance.

“We’ll take a few days off and get together again in the middle of the week.

“We’ve a match that we owe a team a performance against and that needs to be our target for whenever it is and see where that gets us, that’s what we really have to do.

“We can dust ourselves down over the next few days, think about it, reflect on it and do what we do which is come back in and try and give a performance that justifies the work the lads have been putting in for months in fairness to them.”