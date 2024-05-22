Opening stage of 2024 Rás Tailteann passing through North Tipp today

Ireland’s premier cycle race takes to the road today.

The Rás Tailteann runs for five days with Tipperary featuring prominently on three of the stages.

Today takes the riders from Tullamore to Kilmallock – the 147 kilometre stage will take the international field through Borrisokane, Nenagh, Ardcroney, Birdhill and Newport.

It’s due in Borrisokane at around 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Friday’s stage will finish in Cahir after the riders make their way from Kenmare while Stage 4 on Saturday will depart from the Horse & Jockey at 11am with the race heading to Kildare Town.

