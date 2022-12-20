Tipp Today Full Show 201222

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Alison began by speaking with Pat and Willie who gave their views on the Cabinet reshuffle, Freagan Caitlin Weich on dumpster diving for fodd, caller Mary gave her views on it, Dr Mary O’Kane on a documentary that studied kids being left unsupervised in a house for 5 days.

Addiction Counsellor Michael Guerin on dealing with sobreity for Christmas, our resident GP Pat Harrold on the latest viruses sweeping the Country, Margaret on a dying Christmas card tradition, John Butler from the Bookworm in Thurles gives his Christmas book recommendations, Dean McGrath on Connor McGregor’s commets on mental health and Patric gave his views on the topic also.