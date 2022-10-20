Tipp Today Full Show 201022

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, we spoke to listener Paul after his son, who was adopted from Russia, received a letter from AIB warning of banking restrictions because of his Russian heritage, Paulina and Mick spoke about anti social behaviour on Tipp streets, while Peter expressed his frustration with the footpaths in Dundrum.

Deirdre called in to talk about the rising cost of groceries, Barbara also gave her take on it.

Professor Jane Ogden spoke about “feeders” people in your life who insist on feeding you! We also had our farming news with Pat O’Toole, Muriel Cuddy spoke about health through organisation, Interiors expert Karen Prendergast on which part of the home to invest in and Michelle spoke about the challenges of living with a speech impediment.