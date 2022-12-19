Tipp Today Full Show 191222

On Mondays Tipp Today, Fran began with Irish Times Political Editor Pat Leahy on the weekend Cabinet reshuffle, Eleanore Lahart on Hall Alarms celebrating 40 years with a Tipp Today giveaway! Sports Journalist Chris McKenna looks back at the world cup as Argentina are crowned champions, caller Peter on the weekend road conditions, former soldier John on what its really like serving in Lebanon, global news with Thomas Conway, Joe Leahy from C-Saw on what faces them this Christmas, callers Willy, Sophie and Martin discussed the fall out from the Taoiseach’s nightclub video, Laura from Laurel Salon on looking after your skin during the cold weather, Paul Carroll gave an run down of the weekends local sporting action and Johnny Broderick on his friendship Diary!