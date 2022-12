On Fridays Tipp Today we had Johnny Luby on for his weekly rambling of events of the week, former Aide de Comp and army Commandent Michael walsh on the death of an Irish soldier in Lebanon, psychotherapist Joannes Berkey on finding peace at Christmas time, Albert Purcell spoke to us ahead of this weekends tractor run in Nenagh, Andrew Looby on the best Christmas movies and our friday Panel of Joe Leahy, Karl Clancy unpicked the topics of the week.