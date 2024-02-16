Tipp Today Full Show 160224

On Friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to JOhnny Luby for his take on the week that was, Cllr Rocky McGrath on last nights fatal crash in Rearcross, Barbara called in to tell us about her terrifying dog attack, Ronan Quirke on last nights Sports awards, Kevin Dudley on the Cloughjordan seed bank, Anna with another dog attack story, Geraldine on new roles for wheelcahir permit holders on hospital parking, Conor Reidy with clarification on the matter and our friday Panel of Phil, Joe and Mary Alice unpacked the main talking points of the week!