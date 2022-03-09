Tipp Today – Full Show 0903

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Mary about a horrific attack that she was witness to in Clonmel, Edward spoke to us about we need to expell the Russian Ambassador while Pat and Mick spoke about calls by the Government to house refugees from Ukraine. Mick Mackey spoke to Fran about the pressure of the rising cost of fuel, Kathleen Goulding spoke to us about the Census and answered listener questions, Coia from Hemera was on to give us tips on box colouring. Listeners Tom and Pat spoke about their saddness that the Angelus no longer has any religious imagery, Michael spoke to us about rising fuel costs, Dr Stuart Edwards joined Fran to anser all your Orthopaedic questions and Ultan Nesbitt from Centenary Home and Garden joined us for Spring planting and all your gardening queries and questions.