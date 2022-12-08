Tipp Today Full Show 081222

On Thursdays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Aimee, who is the first endometriosis sufferer to get legal cannibas, Michael gave his views on the prospect of a United Ireland, Eimear on the fight for speech and language therapy and her new book! New Tipp Chamber President Paul Berrigan was live in studio,

Pet bereavement Counsellor Ann Marie Troy on dealing with pet grief, caller Edwina on difficulties with CAMH’s, this week’s farming news with Caitriona Morrissey from the Farmers Journal, Muriel Cuddy on taking on too much this Christmas, a taste of this week’s Down Your Way and Henry Wymbs on a new GAA book detailing stories from our greatest GAA players from the 40’s and 70’s.