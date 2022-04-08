Tipp Today Full Show 0804

On friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Johnny Looby about the week’s news, Deirdre one of the listeners spoke to us about saving money on the food bill,Jenny spoke to us about climate change while Gus came on to give his views on Tony Holohan’s salary.

Ben Doherty from the Guardian joined us from Sydney to talk about the deluge of rain which is affected homes and businesses across Sydney, Paul spoke to us about his take on the health service, Frank Greney was at Conor McGregors court appearance on Thursday and gave us the lowdown, Andrew joined Fran in studio to talk about what the evolution of comedy and our friday Panel of Mark Small, Noel Buckley and Phil Prendergast picked apart the topics of the week.