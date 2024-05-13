Clonmel modular homes could be ready by the end of the year

Officials have briefed Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath on the plans to construct 82 modular homes in Clonmel to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

There has been considerable local opposition to the proposals from residents in the area near the rugby club.

They have cited the lack of consultation with them as well as highlighting concerns over the existing lack of facilities.

Exploratory works have taken place on the HSE owned land while Deputy MacGrath says Uisce Éireann have given reassurances that there would be no issue with water supply despite regular outages across Clonmel in recent years.

On Tipp Today earlier the Independent TD said it seems to be all systems go for the homes despite the concerns.

“They expect to have it completed in six to eight months – ready for occupancy. So after this exploratory work I expect the contract to be signed.

“Knotweed is another issue I pointed out – it’s in that area and along the bypass. And of course they have issues there with the neighbours with the pretty extensive halting site. They said they’ve discussed it with the Gardaí and discussed It with everyone and everything is okay to roll.”