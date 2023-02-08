Tipp Today Full Show 080223

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Richard gave his views on crowd chanting at GAA matches, Dr Alan Moore on the fight to save Irish hedgerows, Mary told us about her experience in trying to access health services, David Moloney on the rat run created by road works in Tipp Town, Conor Reidy from Nenagh Needs its A & E on the news that patients will now be brought to Nenagh Hospital, Michael gave his thoughts on the state of the road between Cashel and Tipp town, Cllr Declan Burgess on this years St Paticks Day parade, Andrew Fryday on the upcoming Dillon Quirke fundraiser, Saoirse Macken on LGBTQIA+ history month, Ann Costigan on toilet traning a toddler, caller Pat on abuse directed at referees and Ultan Nesbitt from Centenary Home and Garden with this week’s gardening slot.