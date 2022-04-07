Tipp Today Full Show 0704

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Margaret about the cost of living following her letter to the Irish Times, Lorraine called in to talk about how the higher electricity bills are affecting her household, Ollie spoke to us about his anger that diesel cars were puched on the public 10 years ago and now its electric cars being pushed.

Sinn Fein Health spokesperson David Cullinan spoke to us about Tony Holohan’s new appointment and what it means for Government.

Security Analyst Declan Power gave his views on the historic address to the Dail from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky while Ronan Scully, who has been over and back to help in Ukraine and Pat O’Toole from the Farmers Journal gave us a run down of the week’s farming news.

Muriel from Health Screening Ireland gave some tips on cutting the food shop bill, we looked ahead to this week’s Down Your Way, Michael McGrary from Bruised Orange spoke to Fran ahead of their John Prine Anniversary gig and Paul spoke to us about his take on Eamon Ryan’s efforts to make us more environmentally aware.