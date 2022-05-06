Tipp Today Full Show 0605

Fridays Tipp Today came live from Nenagh!

Fran spoke to Johnny Looby as always on the week that was, SuperIntendant Eddie Golden spoke to us about a dog rescue in the Cahir district, our GP Pat Harrold spoke about plantar fascitis and Dupuytrens contracture.

Louise spoke to us ahead of Lollipop Day, Jonathan gave us the lowdown ahead of this weekends Darkness in to Light, Nenagh filmaker Jake Mitchell joined us to talk about his latest project and our friday Panel of Padraig, Mary and Imelda dissected the news stories of the week!