Tipp Today Full Show 060423

On Thursday’s show, Fran spoke to David Moloney of the N24 group on their upcoming protest at Barronstown, callers Teresa and Mary on the prospect of changing your name, Padraig Boyle on getting paid for Bank Holidays, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, our farming slot with Caitriona from the Farmers Journal, caller Tom on changing names, Muriel put Fran and Emma through their paces with an Easter quiz, Ali on an update on a HSE letter and author Eleanor O’Kelly Lynch on her book “The Girl with the Special Knees”.