Tipp Today Full Show 0404

On Monday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Margaret about the problems with cars jumping red lights in Carrick on Suir, Tim Cullinan spoke to us about illegal dumping and new methods being brought in to tackle it, Connie spoke to us about the cost of living crisis. We spoke to psychotherapist Majella Kennedy about phobias and Jamie spoke to us about the dangers of driving.

We then spoke to Andrew Laste on his return from Ukraine and spoke about his experiences there.

Caller JOhn spoke to us about how the cost of living is affecting him.

Conor Faughnan also spoke to us how bad roads and potholes are affecting NCT results.

Laura Moloney spoke to us about rosacea as part of Rosacea awareness month.

Carrick on Suir entertainer Liam Dwyer spoke to Fran about his new album, Paul joined us in studio to review all the sporting astories from the weekend. Mike Leahy joined us to tell us about the upcoming Spraoi showcase, Liam called in to give his views on the NCT and Fergal was in studio for our Travel slot where he whisked us away to Switzerland.