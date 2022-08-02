Tipp Today Full Show 020822

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Teresa Collins on the latest regarding child burials at Sean Ross, Cara Darmody and her Dad Mark were live in studio to give us the low down on their meeting with the Taoiseach.

Deputy Michael Lowry on the weekend’s Cut Loose festival and the recent Dean Maxwell meeting.

Andrew Looby on the life and career of Kate Bush, Thomas Conway gave us the latest global news.

John Lynch spoke about workplace bullying for this month’s legal slot, Alison Byrne advised us on cleaning out your space and your soul and Niall Kitson for the tech slot on collecting data on football fans from their scarves!